Plans to keep Portakabins at Plaistow farm refused

Plans to keep three Portakabins at a farm in Plaistow for another two years have been refused by Chichester District Council. Image: Portakabin

Plans to keep three Portakabins at a farm in Plaistow for another two years have been refused by Chichester District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-storey office, along with single-storey toilet and welfare units, were installed in 2019 as part of work to bring the land back into its former condition following its use for biogas production.

They were supposed to be temporary, though the council approved a two-year extension in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the latest application, from Artemis Land & Agriculture Ltd – a company set up specifically to buy, remediate and regenerate Crouchlands Farm – was turned down by planning officers.

A statement submitted with the application said the Portakabins were a ‘vital requirement for a number of employees and contractors operating from the site’.

Officers, though, said it had not been demonstrated that they were needed or that extending the temporary permission was justifiable.

They added water neutrality concerns and said that the Portakabins were out of character and causing harm to the area.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02796/FUL.