Plans to merge two Eastbourne schools set to go in front of senior county councillor

Plans to merge two Eastbourne schools are set to go in front of a senior county councillor next week.

On Monday, December 9, Cllr Bob Standley, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education, is due to decide whether the authority moves ahead with plans to combine West Rise Community Infant School and West Rise Junior School into a single entity.

As part of the proposals the council would also change the joint school’s age range, to two to 11, allowing it to take on the management of West Rise Nursery.

The schools already share the same site, but are separate entities and had previously worked independently of one another. In January, the schools began ‘working in partnership’ and sharing a head teacher. This came after the junior school received a ‘requires improvement’ rating from Ofsted in 2023.

According to council papers, the merger would not result in any employment changes for staff. The report also notes how the change would mean families of children in year two would no longer have to apply for a place in the junior school from year three..

If approved by Cllr Standley, West Rise Junior School would formally close – a process the council describes as a technical closure – on April 30. The following day, West Rise Community Infant School would increase its age range from four to seven to two to 11. In doing so, the school would likely change its name to West Rise Primary School, to reflect the amalgamation.