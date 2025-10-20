Plans to remove the public reception desk at Bognor Regis Town Hall announced

Bognor Regis Town Hall

Plans to remove the front-of-house desk at Bognor Regis Town Hall and instead hold outreach sessions at community venues have been announced by Arun District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said the future of the historic Town Hall ‘remains under review’ with no final decisions having been made. Staff are being consulted and ‘public feedback will play a vital role in shaping the final outcome’.

Proposed changes to Bognor Regis Town Hall services’ community access

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the council said:”Arun District Council is proposing a change to how face-to-face services are delivered in Bognor Regis, with plans to remove the fixed, permanent front-of-house desk at Bognor Regis Town Hall.

“This proposal is part of a wider strategy to improve service delivery across the district, ensuring that support reaches more residents in the ways they need it most.

“We understand this suggested change may raise strong feelings, especially among those who have relied on the Town Hall service for many years. The council deeply values the role Bognor Regis Town Hall has played in the community and is committed to maintaining face-to-face support in Bognor Regis, just in a more flexible and targeted way.

“Under the new plans, services would be delivered through scheduled outreach sessions at accessible community venues, pop-up events, and targeted support in areas with greater need. This approach allows us to better serve residents who may not currently access the Town Hall, while also making more effective use of resources.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Martin Lury, chair of the policy and resources Committee, said: "We know how important Bognor Regis Town Hall has been to many residents over the years, and we do not take this proposed change lightly. Our aim is not to remove face-to-face support, but to deliver it in a way that better meets the needs of our communities - especially those who may not currently access services at the Town Hall.

"By investing in outreach and more flexible service delivery, we can reach more people more effectively and ensure that no one is left behind. We are listening, and we encourage everyone to share their views during the consultation."

The statement continued: “The Town Hall building itself remains under review, and no final decisions have been made. Staff are being fully consulted, and public feedback will play a vital role in shaping the final outcome.

“We encourage residents to share their views online Customer Services in Bognor Regis Survey as well as paper copies available by emailing [email protected].”

The consultation runs from October 20 until November 10, with a final decision expected at the policy and resources committee meeting on December 11.