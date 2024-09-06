Plans to repair listed South Harting building struck by a lorry are submitted
The cottage, in The Street, South Harting, was declared ‘unstable’ after being hit in late June.
Surveyors reported ‘significant structural cracking’, with one wall ‘bowing significantly’ and warned of the potential dangers to pedestrians and traffic from loose bricks and tiles.
Part of the B2146, in South Harting is still closed both ways, from The Square to Tipper Lane, so that construction work can be carried out.
According to Historic England, the Grade II listed building was built around the 17th century.
A design statement submitted with the application said: “The work specified is to make the building safe for the occupants and adjacent road users.
“The materials used will match existing, leaving no visible change to the existing appearance.”
To view the application, log on to planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk and search for 24/03116/LIS.
