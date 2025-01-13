Plans to replace 14 garages with three homes in Steyning

Plans to demolish 14 garages and replace them with three homes are to be considered by Horsham District Council. Image: www.mharchitects.co.uk

Plans to demolish 14 garages and replace them with three homes are to be considered by Horsham District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application from Saxon Weald Homes, for a site between Kings Barn End and Kings Stone Avenue, Steyning, will be put to the planning committee on Tuesday January 21.

The garages are privately owned and 12 of the 14 are being used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the application is approved, the new homes will form a terrace of two-bedroom houses, each with parking for two cars, a back garden and solar panels.

A statement submitted with the application said: “The sensitively designed proposal will enhance the character of the site and benefit the local community by providing much-needed new affordable housing.”

The council has received ten objections to the plans, with concerns raised including over-development.

It was a concern shared by Steyning Parish Council, which said: “The consequence of the proposed dwellings replacing garages will exacerbate the parking problem that already exists in the area in the evenings and at weekends.

“This parking issue is already a safety risk which will be made worse.”

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/0539.