Plans to replace a stable with seven homes in a West Sussex village refused again

Plans for seven homes on the site of a stable block in Barnham have been refused again.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, a resubmission of plans refused by Arun District Council in April last year, was to demolish a stable block on land to the north of Lake Lane and build seven dwelling houses comprising two three-bedroom detached bungalows and five four- bedroom two storey detached houses together with associated car parking and landscaping.

Planning officers said the proposal was in conflict with the development plan policies in respect of development in the countryside and harm to local character

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision report said “the application is essentially the same as the refused scheme with the only exception being that plot 7 has been shifted away from the western boundary to retain the boundary trees and its car port then relocated to a new position at the end of the site road and forward of the plot”.

The proposed plans for seven homes. Image: Folkes Architects

The site is a large, rectangular shaped horse paddock to the north of Lake Lane and east of Park Road, the report states.

It comprises a stable building and associated grass land.

"The access is via a driveway in-between two almost identical dwellings, St Annes and Lynton. This driveway provides access to the rears of these properties as well as two other dwellings, Pipkins and South View,” the report states.

The access lies in the Barnham & Eastergate area while the actual development is in the parish of Walberton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This report identifies that the proposal is in conflict with the development plan policies in respect of development in the countryside, and harm to local character,” officers said.

"This is by definition an unsuitable location for new homes having regard to the spatial characteristics of the area and the local built development pattern.

"The application is for seven dwellings and so the benefits [in provision of housing] would be limited in scope.”

Both Walberton and Barnham and Eastergate parish councils objected to the plans and the council received 90 letters from residents raising concerns.

To see the decision report on the Arun District Council planning portal use the search reference WA/17/25/PL.