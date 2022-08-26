Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application is for redevelopment of garden land at Barnfield House, Arundel Road.

A design and access statement by MH Architects Ltd for Elberry Properties said the site is within a residential area.

A previously submitted application was approved in February 2018 for a residential development of 22 dwellings, involving the demolition of the existing Barnfield House and outbuildings.

A block plan of the development in Fontwell

There would be three two bedroom bungalows and seven three bedroom bungalows.

Parking bays have been proposed for each dwelling and there are two visitor parking spaces.

As well as private gardens, there would be open green space for community use.

"We believe the new proposal is more sympathetic and better suited to the site and its surrounding area," the statement said.