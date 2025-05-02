Plans to sell proposed Midhurst Waitrose site to be discussed

Hoarding at the Grange Community & Leisure Centre, Midhurst. Image: GoogleMaps

Plans to re-sell a parcel of land next to Midhurst’s Grange Community and Leisure Centre are to be discussed by Chichester District Council.

Green hoardings have circled the site, off Bepton Road, for years after it was cleared in the mid-2010s. And various ideas about how to use it – such as a supermarket or care home – have come to nothing.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday May 13, members will decide whether to get the ball rolling on a new proposal.

A report to the committee recommended that a policy be agreed stipulating that any homes built on the site would have to be classed as affordable.

Once that policy is in place, the site will be put back on the market, with bids to be invited for mixed commercial and residential schemes.

The report said: “As the housing authority, the provision of affordable housing is a key corporate objective of the council – and Midhurst has the third highest level of housing need in the district with 106 households on the register.

“Affordable homes provide people with security and the ability to live locally, put down roots and contribute to mixed and sustainable communities.

“To bring forward a mixed use scheme that includes 100% affordable housing would be a significant contribution towards meeting the housing need in Midhurst where just 28% of homes fall under the affordable rented tenure.

“The delivery of this site could contribute towards enabling young people and families to continue living in the area.”