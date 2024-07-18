Plans to transform old pumping station into 100 new flats in Eastbourne move a step closer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to transform an old pumping station into 100 new flats in Eastbourne have moved a step closer following council approval.

Cabinet councillors last night (Wednesday, July 18) approved work to progress the transformation of the old pumping station site in Bedfordwell Road into 100 new council homes.

The Grade II listed Victorian Pump House is a familiar landmark for train passengers using Eastbourne Railway Station.

In May this year, Eastbourne Borough Council’s bid for £7.622m from Homes England towards the scheme was successfully confirmed, subject to conditions, and is a significant step towards closing the funding gap.

In addition, the next key objective is confirmation of a Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF) bid of £2.2m made earlier in the year. This is not expected to be announced until later this year and it is only when all the conditions are met that the funding from Homes England will be officially allocated.

Last night’s approval by Cabinet councillors is a significant milestone for the project, unlocking enabling works and surveys to be undertaken to prevent any delays in construction if and when full funding is secured. An updated business case for the site was also agreed by councillors.

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “This work will get the site fully ready for building to start once a decision is made on our BLRF bid, which we are very hopeful will succeed.

“Where there is a will, there is a way, and our ambition to create much-needed affordable homes for local people at this Eastbourne landmark is moving closer to becoming reality.”