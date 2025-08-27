Plans to turn a Chichester taxi office into a café and bar resubmitted

Plans to change a former taxi rank building into a bar/cafe have been re-submitted to Chichester District Council.

An application to convert and extend the old Central Taxis building, in Station Approach, was turned down by planning officers in May.

Since then, changes have been made to the plans in an effort to address the concerns raised.

The plan had been to revamp the building with cedar cladding and grey panels, doors and windows, while adding a louvred extension to provide covered outdoor seating.

Former taxi rank, Station Approach, Chichester. Image: Knight Consulting

But officers were not happy with the impact illuminated signage would have on the Conservation Area, and also had concerns about noise and parking.

A design statement submitted with the latest plan said there would be no illuminated signage. Instead a painted-on design such as those used by the nearby Foundry pub would be put in place.

There will also be no external seating and no extension.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “The aim of the redevelopment is to create a vibrant, multi-functional space that will operate as a café during the daytime and transition into a late-night bar in the evenings.

“This proposal aims to create a high-quality development that meets the needs of the local population while enhancing the character of a currently vacant building and its surrounding area.”

Applicant Omur Gunver hopes to secure a late-night operating licence, matching the times allowed at The Foundry.

If all goes as planned, the café/bar will be open from 9am to 2am Monday to Friday, 9am to 3am on Saturdays and 9am to 1am on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/01798/FUL.