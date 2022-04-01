Plans to turn a vacant Bognor Regis hairdressers into a takeaway withdrawn

Plans to change the use of a vacant Bognor Regis hairdressers shop into a hot food takeaway have been withdrawn.

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 1st April 2022, 3:22 pm

The application for 91 Hawthorn Road included a low level ducting system at the back of the ground floor commercial unit.

A design and access statement with the application said the shop had a flat above.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The plans would provide jobs and would require minor internal changes respecting the existing building.

Plans have been withdrawn to turn a vacant hairdressers shop into a hot food takeaway in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis

The applicant wrote to Arun asking for the plans to be withdrawn after officers indicated they would be refused.

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/17/22/PL.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Read More

Read More
Listed Bognor Regis building could become 10 flats

See also: {https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/politics/council/plans-for-a-new-detached-home-in-eastergate-3636579

SussexFacebookTwitterArun District Council