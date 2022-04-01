Plans to turn a vacant Bognor Regis hairdressers into a takeaway withdrawn

The application for 91 Hawthorn Road included a low level ducting system at the back of the ground floor commercial unit.
A design and access statement with the application said the shop had a flat above.
The plans would provide jobs and would require minor internal changes respecting the existing building.
The applicant wrote to Arun asking for the plans to be withdrawn after officers indicated they would be refused.
To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/17/22/PL.
