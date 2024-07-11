Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to turn a two-bedroom house into a six-bedroom HMO have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application, from Simon Property Investments Ltd, seeks permission to create a House in Multiple Occupation at 53 Adelaide Road.

Plans to build an extension to the rear of the property have already been put to the council and the applicant was told that, under planning rules, no prior approval for that work was needed.

If the latest application is approved, there will be a bedroom, lounge and kitchen/dining room on the ground floor, three bedrooms on the first floor, and two bedrooms in the adapted roof space.

To view the plans, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01345/PLD.