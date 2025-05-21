Plans to turn Chichester taxi rank into a café and late night bar
The application seeks permission to convert and extend the old Central Taxis building, in Station Approach.
If approved, the look of the building would be improved with cedar cladding and grey panels, doors and windows. And there would be a louvred extension providing covered outdoor seating.
A design statement submitted with the application said: “The aim of the redevelopment is to create a vibrant, multi-functional space that will operate as a café during the daytime and transition into a late-night bar in the evenings.
“The proposed redevelopment will bring a contemporary and welcoming atmosphere to the area, contribute to the local economy, and enhance the social fabric of the community.”
Applicant Omur Gunver hopes to secure a late-night operating licence, matching the times allowed at the nearby Foundry pub.
If all goes as planned, the café/bar will be open from 9am to 2am Monday to Friday, 9am to 3am on Saturdays and 9am to 1am on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00224/FUL.