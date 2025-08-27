Plans to use holiday let as a permanent home in East Sussex village approved

Plans to begin using a holiday let as a permanent home have been approved at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Tuesday (August 26), a planning inspector has approved proposals to begin using a converted barn at Partridge Farm, near Peasmarsh, as a full time home rather than holiday accommodation.

The scheme had initially been refused permission by Rother District Council planning officers in November last year, with concerns raised both about the loss of the holiday accommodation and whether the site would be suitable for a full time home.

Very similar reasons for refusal had been given when an earlier submission of the same plans were turned down by the council in January 2022.

Rother District Council

This previous submission of the scheme was later turned down at appeal, with the inspector at the time concluding the change of use would result in harm as a result of the property’s location and the loss of a unit of tourist accommodation. The previous inspector judged these harms to “significantly and demonstrably” outweigh the benefits of the scheme.

But, in their consideration of the more recent submission, another planning inspector came to a different conclusion.

The inspector shared concerns about the property’s location, saying it “unsustainable” due to the likely reliance of residents on private cars. However, the inspector also considered this harm to be diminished by the council’s “weak housing land supply position”.

Alongside this, the inspector also took a different view on the loss of tourist accommodation.

While the inspector acknowledged the proposals would not accord with the council’s planning policies, which seek to retain tourist accommodation, they considered this harm to be “outweighed by other material considerations”. These included the fact the property ceased to be used as holiday accommodation last year.

Ultimately, the inspector judged the proposals to be acceptable on balance,

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “I am … aware of the previous appeal at this site. I am not bound by the conclusions of that inspector, particularly as that decision dates back to 2023. It is evident that the housing land supply position has worsened since that time, illustrated by the figures provided in the council’s officer report and appeal statement.”

The inspector added: “Overall, taking all of the above into consideration, I find that the adverse impacts of granting permission would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, when assessed against the policies in the [National Planning Policy] Framework as a whole.

“Accordingly, there are material considerations, in this particular instance, which indicate that a decision should be made other than in accordance with the development plan.”

For further information see application reference RR/2024/1397/P on the Rother District Council website.