Plans to use land in Henfield for three traveller caravans have been refused

Horsham District Council

Plans to use land in Henfield for three gypsy/traveller caravans have been refused by Horsham District Council.

The application for Stonepit Lane included utility buildings for each pitch, hard-standing for the static caravans, and landscaping.

It was given the thumbs-down by planning officers who said it would be ‘out of character and intrusive’ and would have an ‘adverse impact on the existing trees within the site’.

A similar application was refused in January.

The council received 11 letters objecting to the latest plans, with concerns raised including the impact on Stonepit Lane, noise, road safety and increased traffic along the narrow single track road.