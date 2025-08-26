Plans to use land in Mid Sussex village for equestrian facilities approved
The application to change the use of the land at Eastwood Farm, in Shaves Wood Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee.
It includes the erection of indoor and outdoor arenas, stables, a horse walker, the resurfacing of a track, and the creation of a balancing/ecology pond, along with associated earthworks and landscaping.
Committee members agreed unanimously with planning officers that the change of land use should be allowed.
One officer said of the application: “It will provide employment for local equestrian-related jobs and this purpose-built centre will contribute socially as a training facility.
“The comprehensive landscaping and biodiversity proposals will, environmentally, also have a positive effect, especially in the long term.”
To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/25/0090.