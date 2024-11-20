Plans to use land in Sussex village for dog day care facility refused by Horsham District Council
The application, part of plans to relocate Barking Success from Storrington Road to Jenners Field, in Rock Road, was turned down by the planning committee on Tuesday (November 19).
Around 2020, the site was used as a dog day care without planning permission – not by the current applicant, who has since bought the land.
Barking Success customer Hugh Gilbert praised the business as having an excellent reputation and being a respected local business.
He referred to its five-star animal licence and said it offered a career development path for people who want to work in animal welfare.
But committee members supported the recommendation from planning officers, voting 16 to one with two abstentions to refuse the application.
Officers acknowledged that the facility could mean jobs for four people, but they felt the noise from up to 40 dogs at one time ‘could not be controlled’ and would cause problems for neighbours.
They were also not happy about ‘adverse levels of activity’ in a countryside location and said that water neutrality had not been ‘satisfactorily demonstrated’.
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/2282.
