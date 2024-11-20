Plans to use land in Sussex village for dog day care facility refused by Horsham District Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to use land in Washington for a dog day care facility have been refused by Horsham District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, part of plans to relocate Barking Success from Storrington Road to Jenners Field, in Rock Road, was turned down by the planning committee on Tuesday (November 19).

Around 2020, the site was used as a dog day care without planning permission – not by the current applicant, who has since bought the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barking Success customer Hugh Gilbert praised the business as having an excellent reputation and being a respected local business.

Horsham District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

He referred to its five-star animal licence and said it offered a career development path for people who want to work in animal welfare.

But committee members supported the recommendation from planning officers, voting 16 to one with two abstentions to refuse the application.

Officers acknowledged that the facility could mean jobs for four people, but they felt the noise from up to 40 dogs at one time ‘could not be controlled’ and would cause problems for neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were also not happy about ‘adverse levels of activity’ in a countryside location and said that water neutrality had not been ‘satisfactorily demonstrated’.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/2282.