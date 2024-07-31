Plaque could celebrate the Chichester Psalms
The application, from Chichester Cathedral, seeks permission to install the plaque on the cathedral’s 18th century boundary wall with The Prebendal School.
The Chichester Psalms is one of the most performed choral works of the 20th century.
The music was commissioned by Dean Walter Hussey.
It was performed at the cathedral during the Chichester Festivities in 1965, with composer Leonard Bernstein present.
A design statement submitted with the application said: “The unveiling of the plaque is planned for 17 May 2025 to coincide with the 950 year anniversary of Chichester Cathedral’s move from Selsey to Chichester.
“The plaque was initiated and is being supported by the charity Bernstein in Chichester to raise public awareness of Leonard Bernstein in Chichester, nowand for future generations, to know about this key moment in the musical heritage of the city and the Cathedral.”
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01492/LBC.
