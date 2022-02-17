Hundreds of people gathered to watch Prince Andrew reopen the Old Toll Bridge on October 30, 2008. He was met by local dignitaries, including the chairman of the Old Shoreham Tollbridge Community Trust, Liza McKinney, who spearheaded a major fundraising campaign to repair the 230-year-old bridge. Click here to read more
It was reported this week that the Duke of York had settled a civil sexual assault claim brought against him in the United States by Virginia Giuffre. He had repeatedly denied the allegations and the settlement included no admission of guilt.
Following that announcement, West Sussex County Council has confirmed the plaque dedicated to Prince Andrew will remain at the bridge 'at the present time'.
"However, we will be keeping the matter under review," a spokesperson said.
