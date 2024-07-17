Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to spend more than £800,000 refurbishing play areas owned by Chichester District Council have been approved.

At a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (July 15), members supported the launch of a consultation into the plans for the six play areas in Sherborne Road, Whyke Oval, the Amphitheatre, Priory Park, Florence Park and Oaklands Park.

And the next day, the full council approved the use of £814,000 for the refurbishment and/or replacement of play equipment.

Mark Chilton, cabinet member for finance, corporate services & Chichester contract services, said: “Play facilities are absolutely vital for our children’s development.

Sherborne Road play area. Image: GoogleMaps

“As ever, new types of equipment and more exciting play equipment is becoming available.

“Hopefully this [project] will give us the opportunity to incorporate some of that as well as replacing existing items.”

Some £374,000 will be taken from the general reserve to pay for the work, with a further £440,000 coming from the asset replacement programme.

The work should start in January 2025.

The idea was first raised last January and, since then, the City Council has expressed an interest in contributing money to the project.

While those discussions continue, some of the play equipment is reaching the point when it needs to be replaced.

A report to councillors said some of the play areas were ‘heavily worn and require complete replacement’ while others had ‘good equipment that would benefit from modest refurbishment’.

The report added: “Public consultation will guide the decision-making process and approach taken.”

Concerns were raised by Elizabeth Hamilton (Con, The Witterings) who was not happy that so much was being spent on city play areas alone.

Pointing to the 67 parishes in the district, most of whom have their own play areas and have to maintain them themselves, she added: “To see this amount of money being spent in just Chichester doesn’t seem quite right.

“What about all these parish councils that would like a hand-out towards their costs?”

Mr Chilton said he was sympathetic but the council ‘cannot move beyond our statutory responsibilities in that area’ – essentially only the play areas it owns.

He added that the authority could offer the benefit of its experience to the parishes if they needed help.

Brett Burkhart (Con, Fernhurst) said the sum to be used was ‘astronomical’ and ‘vastly disproportionate’.

But Mr Chilton said the figures were not ‘pie in the sky’ but were based on current market costs and were needed as there was a ‘lot of old equipment that is becoming dangerous and out of use’.