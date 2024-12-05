Plumpton Pavilion's replacement approved

An illustration of the proposed replacement for Plumpton Pavilion. Image: Pottinger Design Engineering Ltd

Plans to replace Plumpton Pavilion with a new and improved building have been approved by Lewes councillors.

On Wednesday, December 4, Lewes District Council’s planning committee unanimously approved proposals from Plumpton Parish Council to demolish the pavilion at King George V Recreation Ground in Station Road and build a new, larger facility in its place.

The replacement facility, designed by architect George Pottinger, will be single-storey and larger than the existing pavilion, providing a large social space containing a bar, as well as new changing rooms and a kitchen.

In its application, the parish council had said the redevelopment was considered necessary as a result of issues with the fabric of the building, but would also allow for the expansion of Honeybees Preschool, which is based out of the current pavilion.

The replacement building is expected to include a separate and purpose-built space for the preschool, allowing it to increase its intake from 40 to 60 children and hire two new members of staff. The preschool space would also contain a large indoor play area opening onto a covered external play area, as well as a sensory room and a kitchen.

The overall building would be fully accessible, with level threshold doorways and accessible toilets, changing rooms and showers provided.

Following a short discussion the application was unanimously approved by the committee.

For further information see application reference LW/24/0565 on the Lewes District Council planning website.