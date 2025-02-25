Polegate councillor wins recognition at national awards.

Polegate Town Councillor Nathan Dunbar has been honoured with winning the Young Councillor of the year award at the National Association of Local Councils, Star Council Award ceremony in the Houses of Lords.

The Star Council Awards are the pinnacle of nationwide recognition for parish and town councils. These prestigious awards celebrate the innovation, dedication, and outstanding achievements of parish and town councils, councillors, young councillors, county associations, and clerks. The awards reflect the vibrant spirit, commitment, and creativity characterising parish and town councils nationwide.

A spokesperson for NALC said “This year’s finalists, were chosen after a rigorous selection process by an expert panel of judges, having set themselves apart through their exceptional efforts. Their achievements underscore the vital role that parish and town councils play in fostering strong, resilient, and thriving communities. The Young Councillor of the Year category Celebrates the contributions of young leaders who bring fresh perspectives and energy to local governance.”

Nathan, 22 was elected two years ago representing the Polegate Residents Association. The judging panel commented “Cllr Nathan Dunbar of Polegate Town Council is a dynamic and engaged leader committed to enhancing local services and fostering community spirit. His initiatives have already led to tangible improvements. His deep dedication to community well-being is further reflected in his extensive work with the Polegate Community Foundation, where he leads the “Keeping Polegate Clean” initiative, organising community litter-picking events and advocating for litter prevention. Nathan is a proactive and passionate advocate for social interaction and resident engagement. He has organised successful annual events like the Scarecrow Festival. Within the council, he is a vocal participant in meetings, unafraid to challenge ideas or debate long-standing practices. He brings a fresh perspective to council discussions and has contributed actively to council initiatives, business planning, and community outreach. Nathan’s dedication extends beyond his council role through his fundraising and volunteering efforts, which have raised over £15,000 for various charities. He continues to prioritise community needs and foster a supportive, vibrant environment for all residents in Polegate.”

Cllr Nathan Dunbar said “I am delighted to be recognised by the National Association of Local Councils (NALC) as the ‘Young Councillor of the Year’. My congratulations go to all the finalists in this category as the work carried out by young councillors is fundamental in shaping the future of local government and recognising that decisions being made for our future impact young people the most. I’m very grateful my MP James MacCleary was able to join me in attending the awards presentation in the House of Lords.

NALC Chairman Cllr Keith Stevens commented “Your Dedication And Passion For Local Governance is Genuinely Inspiring. You Have Made A Lasting Impact Through Your Hard Work, Your Leadership And Commitment Set The Standard For Excellence In Local Government."