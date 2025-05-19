Polegate parking enforcement a “casualty of devolution”, says councillor

The potential for parking enforcement in Polegate has become a “casualty of devolution”, a senior Wealden councillor has said.

Speaking at a Wealden District Council meeting on May 14, Liberal Democrat cabinet member Kelvin Williams said the council is not planning to pursue the decriminalisation of parking within its boundaries.

Cllr Williams, who holds the cabinet portfolio for public health and asset management, said there had been plans to look into the measure, but the authority has put the plans aside in light of the ongoing reorganisation of local government.

He made his comments in response to a question from Polegate Central councillor Chris Primett (Con), who said businesses in his ward were suffering as a result of “uncontrolled parking”.

Cllr Williams said: “As a council we were going to look at this in more detail, although that was prior to the fact we knew we were essentially not going to exist.

“I am reliably informed that the process of actually taking through deregulated parking, which is what [Cllr Primett] is talking about, will take a considerable amount of time and actually lead us into the end days of Wealden.

“I have no doubt that any new incoming unitary authority, if it happens over the timeframes, will have to actually have to review that across the entire district.

“So I think to actually expend officer time at this stage is probably not a good use of officer time. Whilst I would have liked to have undertaken that task in consulting the local residents, it is not really something that is really appropriate to do at this stage given where we are at in the local government reorganisation.

“I think it is unfortunately one of those things that is a casualty of the rushed local government reorganisation, the rushed devolution approach.”

Wealden is one of just a handful of local authorities in England which still rely on police to carry parking enforcement within its boundaries. Most other councils operate some form of Civil Parking Enforcement (CPE) scheme.

Wealden is now the only council without a CPE scheme in East Sussex.

Cllr Williams’ response was met with disappointment from the Polegate Central ward councillor, who said the current situation could lead to the closure of businesses in the town.

Cllr Primett said: “I am very sorry to the businesses in Polegate who will probably end up failing in that period of time, because parking is not allowing them to have sufficient trade within their business, particularly in a town where many of our residents are elderly or disabled and need to be able to park close to the shops.

“I know for a fact that a lot of the businesses are struggling because of the fact that people come and park all day and are purely commuters going to London on the train. Two or three years to have that resolved isn’t going to allow those businesses to [thrive] going forward.”

Cllr Williams said: “This has been an ongoing issue in Wealden and there has been decades of that debate. The reality is that even in 2018/19 the previous council reviewed this, looked at it [and] decided that it wasn’t appropriate to deregulate parking.

“The reality is that this has been an ongoing issue. There are pros and cons on all of this.”

Cllr Williams went on to say how some residents have previously expressed concerns about elements of CPE schemes, such as costs associated with permit parking in residential areas.