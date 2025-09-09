Polegate Town Council flies the Emergency Services Day Flag

By Polegate Representative
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 12:04 BST
Mayor Dan Dunbar and Councillors proudly joined communities across the country on Emergency Services Day (9th September 2025) by flying the official Emergency Services Day flag at the Polegate Town Council offices.

Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, is a national event that honours the commitment, dedication, and sacrifice of the UK's NHS and emergency services, including police, fire, ambulance, NHS staff, search and rescue and coastguard personnel. The day also pays tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Most Popular

Mayor Dan Dunbar said:

"Our emergency services work tirelessly, often in difficult and dangerous circumstances, to keep our community safe. Flying the Emergency Services Day flag is a small but important way for Polegate to show its gratitude and respect for their incredible service."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mayor Dan Dunbar proudly holding the Emergency Services Day flag with a member of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service.placeholder image
Mayor Dan Dunbar proudly holding the Emergency Services Day flag with a member of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The flag will be flown throughout the day as a symbol of solidarity and appreciation for all who serve, both past and present.

Residents are encouraged to take a moment to reflect on the vital role of our emergency services.

Related topics:Emergency servicesCouncillorsNHSPolegateResidents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice