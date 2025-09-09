Polegate Town Council flies the Emergency Services Day Flag
Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, is a national event that honours the commitment, dedication, and sacrifice of the UK's NHS and emergency services, including police, fire, ambulance, NHS staff, search and rescue and coastguard personnel. The day also pays tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Mayor Dan Dunbar said:
"Our emergency services work tirelessly, often in difficult and dangerous circumstances, to keep our community safe. Flying the Emergency Services Day flag is a small but important way for Polegate to show its gratitude and respect for their incredible service."
The flag will be flown throughout the day as a symbol of solidarity and appreciation for all who serve, both past and present.
Residents are encouraged to take a moment to reflect on the vital role of our emergency services.