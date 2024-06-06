Police and council visit unauthorised Surrey Traveller camp at recreation ground

Unauthorised camp in West Byfleet (image anon)

Officers from Woking Borough Council and Surrey Police have visited an authorised encampment of caravans in West Byfleet Recreation Ground.

The teams visited the site on the morning of Wednesday, June 5, after being notified of the group’s arrival the previous night.

There is currently only one publicly owned Gypsy and Traveller site in the borough, at Hatchingtan, Worplesdon with space for 16 pitches. The Paddocks and Elm Farm in neighbouring Runnymede have space for 30 families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are permanent sites with plots that the Traveller signs a licence and pays rent. This is different to transit sites, of which there are none in Surrey.

The Government describes transit sites as permanent areas that provide only temporary accommodation for their residents.

According to Woking Borough Council’s website it is committed to providing appropriate housing to meet the needs of the whole community, including sufficient suitable sites for the Gypsy,,Traveller and Travelling Showpeople community.

There are also two privately owned sites in the borough, Five Acres, in Brookwood with 10 pitches and three pitches at Ten Acre Farm, Mayford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woking Borough Council, as a civil matter, led on the matter.

A, spokesperson said: “We are aware that a number of caravans and associated vehicles assembled on West Byfleet Recreation Ground yesterday evening.

Officers from Woking Borough Council and Surrey Police attended the unauthorised encampment this morning to carry out social assessments as required.

“The appropriate legal process to ensure that these vehicles move on is being followed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Surrey Police spokesperson added: “We were made aware of an unauthorised encampment on West Byfleet Recreation Ground on June 4.

“Officers attended the site this morning and will work with our partners at Woking Borough Council, who own the land, to monitor the situation.”