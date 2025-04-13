Political opinion: Horsham Conservative group leader stands down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Conservative Councillor, Philip Circus, is standing down as Conservative Group Leader and the Council's Leader of the Opposition.

Councillor Circus, who was Deputy Leader of the Council in the last Conservative administration and a former Chairman of the Council, has served on Horsham District Council for 18 years and, including previous authorities, has served 28 years in local government including a period on West Sussex County Council.

Said Councillor Circus: "I first stood for a local authority nearly 50 years ago and since then I have held a wide range of positions including Mayor of Reigate and Banstead in Surrey as well as Horsham's Deputy Council Leader, Chairman of the Council and several Cabinet positions.

"With local government re-organisation, it now seems the right time to step down and take a back seat in the run-up to the end of HDC in 2027/2028."