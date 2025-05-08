Political opinion with Cllr Alison Cornell: Questions from the public? – West Sussex Tories say “No!”

Cllr Caroline Baxter

Just as Labour Group members at West Sussex County Council were beginning to feel the ruling Conservative Party at Chichester were open to change and to listening to residents, they clearly said “NO”.

We reported last month that Labour Members have been pressing the County Council to allow the general public to ask questions directly at council meetings.

For years, these ideas had been rejected, so the Labour Members tabled a Motion to March Full Council to try and force a debate on the matter. Cllr Caroline Baxter (Worthing East) had raised it in her speech on the budget, noting that the 50 minutes on general politics from the Cabinet Member could comfortably have been reduced to 20 to allow 30 minutes for members of the public to ask questions, she and Cllr Alison Cornell (Langley Green & Ifield East) had intended to propose and second the motion.

The Motion was not taken by the Chair because the issue was to be given serious consideration at the next Governance Committee, which felt like real progress. Labour Members were moderately confident that Conservatives at West Sussex would fall in line with over 75% of other County Councils, in allowing our residents this direct access.

Cllr Alison Cornell

Cllr Baxter. “I had been genuinely hopeful that West Sussex Conservatives would show the confidence and openness to allow members of the public direct access. So I was extremely disappointed to hear not only would they not debate the motion we put forward, they would not seriously consider this important change.

“I’m not sure what it is they are so afraid of. If a voter wants to ask a direct question at a public meeting of the County Council, that ought to be welcomed not feared. Politics needs to be more transparent and more accessible.”

Cllr Cornell said; “The last time I looked 24 out of 32 County Councils allow direct public questions, so it would not be before time in West Sussex. I try not to be too cynical, so when they said they would seriously consider it at Governance, I thought they would. Sadly, I now see it was an ‘appeasement’ to reject debating our motion.

“Quite honestly I think they have now shown themselves to be afraid of both the debate and the public scrutiny. What possible argument could you make for preventing members of the public asking direct questions of their elected representatives? They couldn’t or wouldn’t argue it but they won’t allow it. So much for encouraging public engagement.”

When the Governance Committee at West Sussex County Council last met, they decided not to introduce any direct question time opportunities for West Sussex residents.