Political opinion with Cllr Darren Mackenzie: Proud of the work we're doing to protect Hastings' future

As the councillor responsible for finance at Hastings Borough Council, I’m proud of the work we’re doing to protect the town’s future during a time of financial strain. This year, we’ve made some bold decisions to make sure Hastings can stay strong and resilient, no matter the challenges ahead.

In 2025, we introduced a zero-based budgeting approach. That means instead of simply tweaking last year’s figures, we started from scratch, looking at every pound we spend and asking, “Is this still needed? Is there a better way?” Thanks to this method, we’ve brought our expected budget gap down to just £29,000 for 2025/26. That’s a huge leap from the £1.6 million shortfall we faced last year.

Of course, balancing the books still requires some tough calls. We raised council tax by 2.99%, the most we can without a local referendum. For most households, that’s about £8.93 more per year. We’ve also drawn carefully on our reserves, using £845,000 to help cover ongoing costs while still keeping the General Reserves above the £4 million safety threshold. We’re making responsible, sustainable choices.

One of our biggest financial pressures is the cost of temporary housing accommodation. It now takes up more than 40% of the council’s entire net budget. While homelessness is rising across the country, Hastings has kept numbers steady thanks to early intervention and our programme to buy homes for temporary use. We’re investing £10 million this year to expand that effort, aiming to halve the number of people in temporary housing by 2030.

Our new five-year Corporate Plan sets out the values driving every financial decision we make: financial stability, tackling homelessness, fighting inequality, addressing climate change, and building pride in our town. These aren’t just nice ideas, they’re built into our budget. We’re maintaining our Green Investment Fund and exploring smarter ways of working, like sharing staff and leadership roles with neighbouring councils to save money and improve services.

We have introduced additional checks and balances, including the creation of the Capital Assurance Board. This was set up to improve how we manage big spending projects, especially those involving buildings, land, and long-term investments. It is part of an initiative to strengthen financial decision-making through robust scrutiny, especially in the face of growing pressure on council finances.

Still, the path ahead isn’t easy. If nothing changes, we’re facing a projected £2.8 million shortfall in 2026/27. And while we plan for savings every year, in 2024/25 only half of them were achieved. We need to up our game on delivery, something I’m determined to see happen.

We’re also preparing for the government’s proposed reorganisation under the devolution agenda, which could see us become part of a Strategic Mayoral Authority for Sussex. But no extra funding is being offered to help with this transition, and we’ve made it clear that this creates real financial risks for local councils like ours.

Despite it all, I remain hopeful. Our council leadership is rooted in fairness, transparency and long-term thinking. We’re not just managing numbers, we’re investing in the wellbeing of the people of Hastings. The journey won’t be without bumps, but we’re building a future that puts our town and its residents first.