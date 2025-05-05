Political opinion with Cllr Duncan Crow: Crawley is saying NO to Surrey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a wise saying of “when in a hole, stop digging”. Sometimes it’s better to just admit that one has made a mistake and climb out of that hole, rather than plough on. Regrettably for Crawley, it’s not yet a lesson that the Labour leadership of Crawley Borough Council has learned.

This Wednesday, Labour have called an unscheduled Full Council meeting at short notice, to advance their plan to take Crawley out of West Sussex and into a new Surrey Council, as part of the Labour Government’s forcing through of local government reorganisation.

Crawley is being told we are duty-bound to consider all options, as an excuse not to dispense with this proposal now. This is clearly nonsense and is simply wasting time, energy and money on a proposal that won’t produce any savings, doesn’t meet the government’s criteria and will cost a huge amount to set up, leading to service cuts and soaring council tax.

The arguments being presented are tenuous at best. We should follow the evidence as to what the best options are for Crawley, as to the size and shape of our new council, whereas what I see the Labour Councillors doing is creating ‘evidence’ to support what their pre-determined preferred option is.

Cllr Duncan Crow - Conservative Group Leader at Crawley Borough Council

This is a two-part plan that is all about maximising Labour political control of Crawley’s local government, rather than what is best for Crawley. With the Green Party in Reigate and Banstead having 13 Councillors as well as there being two Labour Councillors there, part one of the plan is to have Crawley’s 25 Labour Councillors lead a coalition of Labour and the Greens to politically control our town - leading to even more anti-motorist polices locally.

Part two then involves us being absorbed into (then neighbouring) London, under permanent jurisdiction of the London Mayor. As I write, the local petition started in opposition to this Surrey proposal, has attracted over 830 signatures. I recognise many of the names of those who have signed. Younger people, older people and people who support different political parties. Crawley’s people are speaking with one voice!