'Potential fire and explosive hazards' - Adur and Worthing Councils issue warning after concerning discovery in household bins
This comes after the councils ‘recently had three separate incidents’ of gas canisters being ‘wrongly disposed of’ in residents’ household bins.
"Thankfully, each canister was spotted by our waste crews before being compacted by our trucks, but we want to remind everyone of the dangers they can pose to our staff,” a spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Councils said.
"Gas canisters, whether empty or not, should never be recycled or disposed of from home due to the potential fire and explosive hazards they pose.
"Instead, canisters should be taken to one of our local recycling centres or returned to the place of purchase, as they have specialist facilities and procedures to dispose of the hazardous items safely.”
The councils said aerosols containing deodorants or home products can be recycled from home in blue-lidded bins – ‘but only when they are completely empty’.
They added: “We know only a very small number of residents have attempted to dispose of gas canisters from home, but we wanted to remind everyone of the potential dangers to ensure our crews can continue doing their jobs safely.”
To find out more about what can and can’t be recycled, visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/what-you-can-recycle/