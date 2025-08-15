Potential rural festival campsite at Lodsworth refused by planners

Plans for a 50 pitch campsite near Halfway Bridge, Lodsworth, advertised for festival events, have been refused by South Downs planners.

An application was made to change the use of agricultural land south east of Beggars Corner, Halfway Bridge, Lodsworth, to a campsite, including siting of storage container, a toilet and shower block, temporary mobile catering van and for a gravelled hardstanding area associated with the vehicle entrance/access area .

Lodsworth Parish Council objected saying the applicant’s plan was for an events venue with a stage.

Concerns raised also included traffic:. “The A272 at this point can be fast and extremely dangerous. This should not be underestimated. There have been fatalities at the junction of the narrow lane, nearest access to this site on the busy A272.”

Halfway Bridge. Image: Google Maps

"Newcomers to the area would not be aware of the dangers of speeding vehicles on the main road,” the council said, pointing out a number of dangerous junctions.

.”’Round the Bend events’ have been advertised for many months and are already marked on Google Maps. This propoosed campsite with 50 pitches could attract around 100 people or more. However events would allow up to 499 people – the associated vehicles all needing access to and all from this busy main route.”

The parish council pointed out there was still an enforcement notice for removal of hardcore at the entrance.

Five other objections were received.

Planning officers said the site was ‘a roughly trapezoidal parcel of land’ with the A272 to the south, Halfway Bridge Road to the north and mature tree/hedgerow planting on the east and west sides. It lies approximately 90 metres from the River Lod, a tributary of the River Rother. Further to the west is the small hamlet of Halfway Bridge.

“Hardcore has been laid inside the existing field gate. A 'container' confirmed to be used for the storage of items used in connection with the camping use has been placed on the land for some time (throughout 2025),” they said.

Their decision report said: “The introduction of the proposed use and associated infrastructure at the intensity proposed would materially and negatively harm the pastoral character and appearance of this rural location.”.

There was likely to be a negative impact on the ‘experiential qualities of relative tranquillity and dark night skies character’.

While recognising a camping use may ‘enable the promotion of the better understanding of the National Park's qualities’ this did not outweigh the negative impact.

Insufficient information had been submitted to demonstrate the proposal could achieve water neutrality for the lifetime of the development or that the use and associated activity would not have an adverse impact on protected foraging and commuting bats.

There was also insufficient information to demonstrate that the proposal can provide safe and suitable access to and from the site for all users. “Furthermore, the likely reliance on the private car to reach the site as a destination site also brings into question the sustainability credentials of the proposal,” they said.

To see the plans search for SDNP/25/01247/FUL on the South Downs National Park Authority planning portal/