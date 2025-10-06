Preparations underway for Remembrance Day Service in Hailsham

Preparations are underway for this year's Remembrance Day commemorations in Hailsham, jointly organised by Hailsham Town Council, the Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch and Hailsham Parish Church.

The event will honour the memory of members of the Armed Forces who lost their lives in service, along with civilian casualties from Britain and the Commonwealth.

The Remembrance Sunday Morning Service will take place at Hailsham Parish Church on Sunday 9 November at 9.30am, led by the parish clergy. The Town Mayor will attend alongside councillors, Armed Forces representatives, veterans, family members and local organisations. The early start will allow time for attendees to gather at the War Memorial for the parade and formal wreath-laying ceremony.

Following the church service, a parade will assemble in the car park adjacent to the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field, beginning at 10.35am. The parade will be led by the Hailsham & District Standard, followed by veterans, cadets from the local Army and Air Cadet units, dignitaries and other participants.

Remembrance Day Service, Hailsham (2024)

Those wishing to take part in the parade are asked to arrive at the Charles Hunt Centre no later than 10.20am and report to the Parade Master on arrival.

The parade will proceed to the Hailsham War Memorial where the wreath-laying ceremony, Last Post and two minutes of silence will take place at 11am. Members of the public are warmly invited to attend and pay their respects.

Immediately after the ceremony, attendees are welcome to return to Hailsham Parish Church for hot refreshments, continuing a long-standing community tradition.

Please note that Hailsham High Street and Vicarage Lane will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 12 noon to ensure the safety of all participants and members of the public.

Speaking ahead of the event, Town Mayor, Cllr Chris Bryant said: "The Remembrance Service provides an opportunity for us to reflect on the sacrifices made during past and present conflicts. It is vital that we continue to honour those who gave their lives in service to their country. The Act of Remembrance remains a deeply significant occasion for the people of Hailsham, including the Town Council’s members and staff."

"It is a privilege for the Town Council to support the Royal British Legion in organising these important events, and I encourage residents to attend and take part in this meaningful tribute."

Town Clerk John Harrison added: "We are proud to work closely with the Royal British Legion and the Parish Church each year to deliver a respectful and well-organised Remembrance Day event. The level of support shown by the community is always outstanding, and we hope that this year's service and parade will once again reflect Hailsham's strong commitment to remembrance and honouring those who served."

Community organisations that wish to lay a wreath at the War Memorial should contact the Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch as soon as possible by emailing [email protected].