Preservation order secured to protect 'prominent feature' on Goring seafront after habitat was damaged

People are prohibited from cutting back a hedge on Goring seafront, after a preservation order was secured.

Worthing Borough Council said it has implemented a tree preservation order to ‘protect one of Goring seafront’s historic hedges from being damaged’.

This comes after someone caused damage to a habitat for local wildlife.

"The tamarisk hedging is a prominent feature of our seafront and one which is carefully managed by our parks teams,” a council statement read.

"In the summer, the hedges are popular with pollinators including bumblebees, wasps and butterflies that rely on the nectar provided by the beautiful flowers it produces. We carry out hedge cutting in the winter to avoid disturbing any nesting wildlife.

“However, we became aware that the section of hedge running along Marine Crescent in Goring was being significantly cut back by someone without our knowledge or agreement, damaging this habitat for local wildlife.

"Private work on any of our hedges or trees is not permitted, and following correspondence with nearby residents, we have decided to implement a tree preservation order to make it clear to everyone that they must not cut it back.”

The order was approved by Worthing’s planning committee.

The council said its parks team will ‘continue to maintain the hedges annually’. The order will give council staff powers to ‘take action against anyone trimming the hedges without consent’.