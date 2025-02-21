Previously refused plans to build 16 homes next to Haywards Heath College now approved

Previously refused plans to build 16 homes next to Haywards Heath College have now been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

In December, the council turned down an application for half a hectare of former college land off Turners Mill Road.

But before that decision could be issued, the government made changes to national planning rules, which meant the whole thing had to be looked at again.

During a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (February 20), members decided to allow the development to go ahead, following advice from officers.

Plans for 16 homes in Turners Mill Lane, Haywards Heath. Image: Turners Mill Developments Ltd

John Dabell (Con, East Grinstead Town) said the ‘ball game’s changed’ since December.

One major change was that, when the application was refused, the council had a five-year supply of housing land – something that gave the committee ammunition to make its decision. Now it does not.

Mr Dabell said: “If we don’t follow the advice of our officers, two things can happen. First of all, we can turn something down which will go to appeal and it will get through anyway – and it will cost our council a lot of money.

“The other thing is, if we continually don’t follow advice and don’t look carefully, then we will become an irrelevance as a planning committee.”

The application was approved by eight votes to two, with one abstention.

The site used to form part of the old Central Sussex College but was declared surplus to requirements by the Department for Education in 2020.

The development will be made up of two one-bedroom and two two-bedroom homes, all of which will be classed as affordable; along with seven three-bedroom and five four-bedroom homes.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/3105.