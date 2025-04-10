Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The council is planning to charge people more to park in Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council said the extra income received will be ‘used to improve’ the car parks for motorists and to ‘help support our vital services for the community’.

“We’re planning to increase how much it costs to use Worthing’s multi-storey and surface car parks, to help fund our services for the community,” the council announced on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our intention is to increase the cost of parking for an hour at our Buckingham Road, Civic Quarter, Grafton and High Street by 10p. That’ll mean it will be £1.50 to leave your vehicle there for up to an hour Monday to Saturday, and £1.20 on Sundays.

The council's intention is to increase the cost of parking for an hour at Buckingham Road (pictured), Civic Quarter, Grafton and High Street by 10p. Photo: SR staff / SR2410211 / Sussex World

“There would be 20p increases in the cost of parking for an hour at our Beach House, Brooklands, Western Road, High Street, Lyndhurst Road and Montague Centre surface car parks, as well as increases in the price of season tickets.”

The council said it will review all fees and charges ‘every year’ to ‘make sure they are appropriate’ and that its services ‘still provide value for money’ for those visiting businesses, coastline and open spaces.

It added: “We’re confident that even after this year’s increases, parking in Worthing will remain good value compared to other similar towns in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can read the full list of the proposed changes at https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/media/Media,172802,smxx.pdf.”

This comes after the transition to a new payment system at three multi-storey car parks in Worthing was completed.

"We’ve changed the way motorists pay for parking at our High Street, Grafton and Buckingham Road multi-storey car parks, moving to a new system that’ll see drivers pay for their stay when they arrive,” the council explained earlier this year.

“We introduced the ANPR system in 2014 but issues developed over time where it was failing to read a proportion of number plates correctly, resulting in drivers having problems entering and leaving the car parks. The system was also expensive to run and maintain, meaning important funds were diverted away from other public services just to keep it going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rather than reinvest in an expensive system that wasn’t great for all our visitors, we have decided to implement a new system at High Street, Grafton and Buckingham Road multi-storey car parks that will see drivers will pay for their stay when they arrive. The same system is already in place at our surface car parks.”

The council said visitors are able to pay in cash, by card or by using the MiPermit app.

The council has posted a number of reminders about the change and each social media post has been flooded with comments from unhappy people.

A number of responses left under the latest post raised the concern that those without smartphones, mainly the older generation will be left in the lurch.

Others also pointed to problems with phone signal at the car parks.