Pride flags planned for city centre

Plans to fly Pride flags in Chichester city centre throughout May and June have been submitted to the district council.

The application from the Chichester BID seeks permission to fly the flags to celebrate Pride Month. They will be raised alongside those marking Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary. From July to September, only the Cathedral flags will remain.

Permission is already in place to allow flags to be flown from the 41 flag poles across the city centre but needed to be sought again to allow for the different flags.

Pride Month runs throughout June and is a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship, to recognise the LGBTQ+ community and its contributions to society, to show how far LGBTQ+ rights have come and how, in some places, there’s still work to be done.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00327/ADV.

