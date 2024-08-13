Private investment and sponsorship money sought for next stage of Brighton listed seafront structure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Private investment and sponsorship will be considered for the next stage of the restoration of the Madeira Terrace, councillors said today.

Cabinet members approved an extra £3 million in funding for the first phase of restoration of the listed seafront structure today (Monday, 12 August), which will see 28 of its arches restored and a new lift installed.

Brighton and Hove City Council has made a bid to Heritage England after positive talks – but as well as grants, private money will be considered for future phases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green councillor Sue Shanks asked the cabinet whether the council had made any attempts to obtain private finance including sponsorship for Madeira terraces for this or future works.

Madeira Terrace, Brighton | Picture: Google

Deputy council leader Jacob Taylor replied: “We are continuing to review funding options for future phases including potential sponsorship or the option of private finance.

“Any strategy would have to be compliant with guidance from Historic England and ensure that public access to the terrace is maintained.

“We’re very serious about looking at the future stages and how we can leverage some of that financial sponsorship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “What we are agreeing to do is to form a proof of concept, proving the terrace can be restored and made great again.”

He said the council would be making a call to the city for ideas for funding ideas before moving to the next stage.

The meeting, at Hove Town Hall, was called to approve the extra funding, which is needed after a tendering process resulted in contractor bids coming in significantly over budget.

This is largely because of inflation, which had already seen the first phase scaled back from 42 arches to 28 – less than a fifth of the 15-arch stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tim Rowkins said while taking on extra borrowing to fund the extra £3 million would have a knock-on effect on the council’s overall budget, restoring the terrace was worth it.

He said: “Those arches are unsafe, and they’re not going to get any safer. The cost of restoring them in the future is going to be higher if we don’t act.

“Difficult as the revenue implications might be, I think it’s a no brainer. It has to be done.

“Even the most able bodied and athletic bodied people will often find it a struggle to get to and from the beach up and down those steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s half the city’s seafront that’s inaccessible. Residents would not forgive us if we don’t.”

He asked if utilities were being put in, which Councillor Taylor confirmed, adding: “We are not primarily doing this as a direct revenue benefit, were not expecting it to generate vast millions in revenue – it’s primarily restoration.

“But it’s important that there are utilities being put in for better event space, public realm and some limited commercialisation.”

Councillor Gill Williams contrasted the work being done in the west of the city compared to the east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Looking away to Hove Lawns and all the lovely things that are happening there, people do feel deprived and forgotten and this is going to go a long way to providing inclusivity.”

The extra funding was unanimously approved.