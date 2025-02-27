Progress on new operator for East Sussex outdoor activity service

An East Sussex school has been confirmed as the council’s preferred provider to run the county’s successful outdoor activity service.

Following a robust selection process, the council has announced it is in discussions with Bede’s School to potentially take over the full operation of Buzz Active, across its three sites – Eastbourne Seafront, Bushy Wood in Hailsham, and Cuckmere Haven.

Last autumn, the county council began the process of looking for alternative providers to take on the ownership of the service to ensure the continued provision of outdoor adventure and water sports activities to local children and young people.

While the details are yet to be finalised, Bede’s has set out strong commitments to accessibility and inclusion for children and young people and their families in the local community and surrounding area.

Cllr Bob Standley, lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability, said: “We are acutely aware how important the services provided by Buzz Active are to the residents of East Sussex, particularly to their health and wellbeing.

“While the significant financial pressures facing us mean we are unable to continue to support the provision in the way we would like, we have been determined to find a way to protect this valuable service.

“Bede’s is committed to continuing to provide a service that’s accessible and inclusive, and one that continues to offer activities for children, young people and the wider community within East Sussex.

“We are excited at the prospect of working with Bede’s to ensure Buzz Active can continue to grow as a centre of excellence for outdoor education.”

Buzz Active specialises in sail sports, paddle sports and a range of land-based activities, including target sports, high ropes and bush craft.

The service provides opportunities for children of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to experience the benefits of taking part in outdoor sport and activities, as well as membership and activities for adults and corporate events.

Further details about the partnership between Buzz Active and Bede’s will be shared as soon as possible.