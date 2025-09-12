Progress report due in November after Arun failed consumer standards

A progress report on Arun District Council’s consumer standards performance is due in November, the committee chair says.

At a meeting of the council’s housing and wellbeing committee on Thursday, September 11, its chair Carol Birch (Green, Arundel and Walberton), said a report would come before the committee at its meeting on November 25.

This was in a statement made by the chair before the meeting, addressing the failing consumer standards grade given to the council by the regulator for social housing in August.

The RSH said in its judgement that although no enforcement powers were being used against the council yet, their engagement with the local authority would be ‘intensive’ as they had found ‘serious failings’ within the council’s housing department.

Arun Civic Centre

Councillor Birch said in her statement that a ‘detailed report’ will be brought forward by the group head of housing, wellbeing and communities, Richard Tomkinson, to the committee in November.

“This report will include the actions taken and further steps. I’d ask that we endeavour to debate the detail of both the judgement and the planned improvement at that meeting,” she said.

“Service managers have developed an assurance framework which will be used to develop a comprehensive plan to drive fundamental change across all the identified areas.

“This will be shared with both the regulator, elected members, and with tenants. The regulator for social housing will be closely monitoring our progress and holding us accountable throughout the process, which commenced on Tuesday.

“While the judgement is deeply dissapointing, it presents a clear opportunity to improve and deliver better outcomes for our tenants.”