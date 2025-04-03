Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The council has issued an update on its maintenance work at Worthing Pier.

Adur and Worthing Councils said its work to replace a full section of the decking on Worthing Pier is ‘progressing well’.

"Our contractors have removed a section of the timbers at the beach end of the pier and examined the steel beams underneath to assess their condition as well,” the councils reported on social media.

"We replace the timbers section-by-section when they get about 25 years old, ensuring the walkway continues to be in a good and safe condition for the many thousands of residents and visitors who enjoy our seafront.

“Some of the decking steels were also starting to show their age so we’ve replaced them as part of the same work.”

The councils said the team is now in the process of fitting the new timber bearers that will sit on top of the steels, and on which the main decking will sit.

"Then we will able to take down the fencing and reopen the eastern entrance to the pier,” they added.

"The western entrance to the pier has remained open during the work, which is being paid for using the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“We’ll keep you updated here about our maintenance work as well as our plans to work with the community to create a blueprint so we can together safeguard the pier, the lido and other key heritage sites along our coastline, to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these assets for the next 25 years and beyond.”