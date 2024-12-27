Projects worth £3.9m to be discussed by Chichester District Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funding for millions of pounds worth of projects is to be discussed by Chichester District Council.

During a meeting of the cabinet on January 7, councillors will be asked to recommend that £3.9m be taken from reserves to pay for two major projects in 2025/26.

The first project will see £3.3m spent on improvements at the Westhampnett Depot, where waste collection, street cleaning and parks and gardens teams operate.

The second will see £600,000 spent on paving in Chichester.

A further £135,000 will be recommended to buy a food waste collection vehicle, in time for government reforms to introduce weekly collections by March 2026.

On top of that, cabinet members will be asked to recommended that a further £3m be ring-fenced for climate change action plan, regeneration strategy, and housing, homelessness & rough sleeping strategy projects – £1m for each category.

If approved by the cabinet, the projects – along with changes to the Corporate Plan – will be put to a meeting of the full council on January 21.

The main changes in the Corporate Plan centre around highways matters.

If approved, work to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety on the A285 Chichester to Tangmere will be pushed back to 2028/29.

Junction improvement work on the A286 Birdham Road/B2201 (Selsey Tram Roundabout) will be pushed back to 2026/27.

Phase one of the A259 Chichester to Bognor Regis corridor improvement scheme will be pushed back to 2027 to 2029. And phase two will be pushed back to 2028/29.