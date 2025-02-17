Proposal for four new homes at former Eastbourne fire station approved

Plans for four new homes at a former fire station in Eastbourne has been approved conditionally.

The application site is a vacant plot of land located on the south-west side of Cavendish Place, the site was a former fire station and was demolished due to becoming ‘derelict and a hazard’.

The new homes will consist of one studio as well as three one-bedroom ‘starter’ homes as part of a four storey development.

The planning statement added: “Considerable thought has gone into the design utilising all the available of the site to produce four new apartments.

“It is unusual for a plot of land to stand empty for such a long period of time hence our new structure will make better use of the site without looking cramped or out of place.

“The proposed alterations are designed to meet the occupant’s needs without overdue detriment to their neighbours and other residents.

"These flats would appeal to non-car owning residents where parking is not deemed essential as all necessary transport links are within a short

walking distance.

“This brown field site has stood vacant for over ten years and will provide affordable homes suitable for much needed accommodation in the centre of Eastbourne.”

The application was approved by a planning officer, stating that the plans would provide a ‘good level of accommodation for future occupiers’.

The officer’s report stated: “It is considered that the proposed development will provide a good level of accommodation for future occupiers, will not negatively impact the amenity of the occupiers of surrounding properties or be detrimental to the character and appearance of the area.”