Proposal for new eye clinic in Eastbourne industrial estate refused

A proposal for a new eye clinic in an industrial estate in Eastbourne has been refused.

The clinic would have been converted from two industrial units at Rosebury Business Park in Hampden Park.

According to the planning statement, it would have provided ‘state of the art clinical assessments and treatment for a wide range of eye conditions’.

However, plans were refused as the new clinic would mean the loss of ‘two newly constructed industry and storage units’.

Image of proposed eye clinic at Rosebury Business Park in Eastbourne. Picture: Stonefield Planning Ltd

The report stated: “Whilst the application site is sustainably located and the applicant has identified there is a need for the area, no evidence of alternative sites have been submitted with the application documents.

“The change of use to an eye clinic would introduce a main town centre use in an out of town centre location and would result in the loss of two newly constructed modern industry and storage units within the designated Brampton Road Industrial Estate, therefore the application is recommended for refusal.”

Six written letters of support for the plans were submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.

One said: "Rosebury Park is a very smart and high standard development to the area. It will be great to see these units welcoming a variety of businesses to increase wealth and services of the local area.

"An eye clinic sounds like a great addition to our local services available.”

Stiles Harold Williams, also writing into Eastbourne’s planning portal, said: “This proposal brings a number of clear benefits to the local community

and aligns well with broader planning objectives.

"I believe this application represents a responsible and beneficial use of commercial space and will provide long-term value to the community.”