Proposal put forward for new Timpson pod at Hailsham Tesco

A proposal has been put forward for the installation for a new Timpson pod at a Tesco in Hailsham.

The proposal, if approved, would see the installation of the new Timpson pod alongside the removal of five car parking bays to facilitate the installation at the superstore in North Street.

The plans state that two of the affected bays will be reinstated.

The pod will be sited near the main store entrance for ‘customer convenience and visibility’ surrounded by eight one-metre high bollards which would be built to protect the new pod.

The design and access statement read: “The pod, which will be operated by Timpson, will provide ancillary retail services such as key cutting, watch and shoe repairs, and dry cleaning.

"This complements the primary retail function of the Tesco superstore and enhances the services available to customers.

"The proposed development will provide a valuable and convenient ancillary service for customers of the Tesco superstore. The design of the pod is functional and unobtrusive, and its scale and appearance are appropriate for the context of a modern retail car park.

“Access to and around the site will be maintained, and the pod itself will be fully accessible to all.

"The proposal represents a minor and positive addition to the site that will not have a detrimental impact on the character of the area, highway safety, or residential amenity.”