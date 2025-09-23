Proposal put forward to build four new mews homes in Eastbourne

A proposal has been put forward to demolish 11 garages and build four new homes in Eastbourne.

Plans, if approved, would see the four new mews homes built on the land behind Westcliff Mansions, St John's Road.

The proposed mews houses would replace the existing car park and garages to the rear of Westcliff Mansion.

A hard-standing area at the front of Westcliff Mansion would also be repurposed for resident parking.

Artists impression of the proposed new homes in St Johns Road. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portal

Each of the proposed mews houses would also have one parking space each.

The plans have been met with some opposition from local residents, with nine written letters of objection submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.

Objecting to the plans, Roy Peacock wrote: “The buildings would create overbearingness and nuisance from vehicle movements in the lower and proposed upper parking areas.

"Parking in the upper area has been resisted in the past due to noise, exhaust fumes and car headlights into rooms adjacent. Why impose these conditions on residents in Westcliffe Mansions through this application?

“The alternative would be more parking on St. Johns Road, which is already congested enough.”

Oliver Marlow also objected, stating: "The news houses will also be overbearing, as we would no longer be able to sit outside without having these houses looking down on us.

"We spend considerable amounts of time at home, and these four new houses will be overly dominant and oppressive."

In another written objection, Jessica Johnson added: "The proposed houses would directly overlook my home and garden, causing a significant loss of privacy.

"The scale and density of the proposed houses are excessive for the area. The development would constitute overdevelopment of the site."