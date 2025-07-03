Proposal put forward to convert Eastbourne home into eight-bed HMO
The proposal, if approved would see 9 Framfield Way converted into the HMO.
Plans would see the eight bedrooms have ‘personal bathrooms’ as well as a communal area and a ‘working from home room’.
The working from home room is provided to ‘allow the professional tenants space outside of their bedrooms, and outside of the communal area in which they can work or arrange online calls’.
On the ground floor there would be three bedrooms, all with ensuite shower rooms. There would also an additional shower on
the same floor to allow tenants an ‘alternative option in the case of a maintenance issue’.
There would also be a shared communal kitchen expands which would expand into the existing conservatory which is being fully upgraded.
The design and access statement added: “The first floor will have a further three bedrooms, one exceptionally spacious, all with ensuite bathrooms.
“On the second floor the will be two more ensuite bedrooms as well a small, but suitable, study area for those working from home, should they require use of it.
"This will provide the professional tenants an alternate quiet area in which to work, or hold online meetings.
"The property is close to Eastbourne Hospital and a proposed expansion will attract increased levels of single working people into the area. The applicant has had enquiries from a number of medical professionals looking for rooms closer to the hospital, therefore there is a clear need for this type of accommodation in this location.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.