Proposal put forward to convert Eastbourne house into specialist child care home

A proposal has been put forward to convert an Eastbourne house into a specialist child care home.

The proposal, if approved, would see 53 Mulberry Close converted into the care home for one child who ‘requires round-the clock care’.

Mulberry Close is currently an Mid-Terrace 3 Bedroom family dwelling house Class

The design and access statement said: “The company providing the care is Cherry Lane Therapeutic Homes who specialise in enabling children to overcome past trauma and thrive in a caring and deeply personalised therapeutic home.

“Once approval is gained the intention is to register the home with Ofsted for 1 child between the ages of 11 and 18 requiring care.

"The home will have a stringent impact risk assessment to ensure it will integrate with the local community.

“Being a quiet residential close, this is exactly the kind of community that we want our children to be able to live in, fit into and belong.

“East Sussex, West Sussex and Kent have a desperate need for properties such as this where a stable home can be provided for some of the most vulnerable youths in our society.

“Currently, a significant number of children are being placed in care settings far from their homes and communities. This trend persists despite statutory guidance emphasizing that children should not be placed more than 20 miles from their support networks.

"Due to a shortage of local resources and suitable accommodations, many children are still placed at considerable distances from their familiar environments.

“This not only contravenes legislative intent but also disrupts the continuity of care and support essential for their well-being. Addressing this issue requires a concerted effort to enhance local care provisions, ensuring that children can remain within their communities whenever possible.

“With the experienced team at Cherry Lane Homes, an environment will be created where young people can gain independence and self-esteem and hopefully reintegrate into their family homes