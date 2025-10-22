Proposal put forward to convert former Polegate care home into 12-bed HMO

A proposal has been put forward to convert a former care home in Pevensey into a 12-bedroom HMO (House in Multiple Occupation).

The plans, if approved, would see the former Chardwood Rest Home in Eastbourne Road converted into the HMO.

A previous application on the site was approved for the conversion of the care home into seven flats.

However, according to the planning statement, the application to become the 12-bed HMO was submitted because ‘it became clear that

The former Chardwood Rest Home in Eastbourne Road, Pevensey. Picture: Google Maps

there was a much higher demand for smaller and more affordable shared accommodation. Therefore, internal alterations were made to allow for an extra bedroom with facilities in each flat, which the developer believed was permitted as no external alterations were made and there was no occupancy restriction on the permission’.

The planning statement added: “The approved scheme for seven flats comprised six one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat, which was indicated to accommodate nine occupants.

"However, as there was no occupancy restriction on the permission, simply by replacing the single beds with doubles (which would not require planning permission), you would have an occupancy level of 16.

“Therefore, the purpose of this proposed development is not to accommodate more people within the building, it is to provide housing that meets the current need for smaller, more affordable shared accommodation.

"This application would not increase the floorspace of the building and does not propose to extend the building. Two of the rooms are proposed to be converted into communal kitchens (one on each floor) so that the development would meet the HMO Standards and provide 12 HMO rooms in total.”

The plans have also been met with objections from local residents.

In an objection submitted to Wealden District Council’s planning portal, Adam Osborn wrote: “I am strongly apposed to planning application WD/2025/2140/F.

"The area is not suitable for this type of dwelling the infrastructure is not there to accommodate HMO's in the immediate local area.

"It would radically change the character of this very quiet area .there are far more suitable locations nearer town."

In another objection, Sheila Bennett wrote: “The property has recently been changed from a care home to a seven-bedroom property and now this is wanting go be changed again to a 12 bedroom property.

"The company that owns this is not even in East Sussex and is obviously going to be using it to house as many people as possible. The residents of this area do not need any HMO's as this lowers the value of properties in the area.”