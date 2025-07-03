Proposal put forward to convert former Polegate shop into three flats

A proposal has been put forward to convert a former shop in Polegate into three flats.

The plans, if approved would see 58 Windsor Way converted into the ‘small’ flats.

The property comprises of a shop/retail unit with two storey maisonette over, situated within a former parade of four shops and maisonettes.

The adjacent properties, 56 and 60, have been converted to residential flats, with only no.62 remaining as a hair dressers, the design and access statement said.

58 Windsor Way. Picture: Google Maps

The design and access statement said: “The properties were originally constructed to provide shopping facilities local to the developing residential areas but in more recent times the demand for this type of retail has been undermined by amenities provided by the high street shops and out of town centre shops and the loss in trade has rendered them financially unviable.

“The whole premises is in very poor condition and to give the property a new lease of life, put it back into a useful state and enhance the local residential area the current owners propose to repair and convert it into three self contained flats matching the adjacent flat conversions.

“The proposed alterations are minimal and the building easily lends itself to the conversion that will result in three small affordable flats with good access to local amenities such as schools, shops, healthcare and transport links via bus and train.

“Overall the parking and refuse requirements for three small flats should be similar and potentially reduced from that of a maisonette and functioning retail unit.

“The conversion and refurbishment process will provide the opportunity to incorporate upgrades to the thermal fabric and heating systems to improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions to comply with the building regulations requirements.”