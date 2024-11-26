Proposal submitted for conversion of former Eastbourne printing works into flats
The site, formerly Pegasus Design & Print at 42a Susans Road, would be converted as part of the outlining planning permission.
The application also seeks for an upward extension to facilitate the change of use from the former business into the flats.
There would be four one-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom flats.
The design and access statement also indicates cycle spaces. Due to the development being close to the town centre, no additional parking would be applicable for the application.
East Sussex Highways, in response to the application, said the development ‘shall not be occupied until a cycle parking area for a minimum of eight cycles have been provided in accordance with the approved plans which have been submitted and approved by the Planning Authority’.
A previous application of the site, a proposal to change the use of the site from an office into four residential dwellings was also approved conditionally in June 2023.
The conditions for the plan included that the development should start within the next five years, details of the reserved matters (including appearance, landscaping and sustainability measures) should be submitted to the Local Planning Authority within three years, and that the development must not start until the details of the closure of the existing access onto Susan's Road has been approved by the planning authority in consultation with the Highway Authority.
